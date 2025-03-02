KUALA LUMPUR: Online criminal activities and fraud can be curbed through the enforcement of the Communications and Multimedia (Amendment) Bill 2024 (Act 588), said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the bill would introduce new powers and laws to combat such activities.

He added that his ministry would work more swiftly in collaboration with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to address the issue.

“His Majesty also reminded the people to remain vigilant against the widespread cheating crimes,“ he said when met by Bernama and RTM after attending the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Session of the 15th Parliament at the Parliament Building today.

The bill was passed in the Dewan Rakyat and Dewan Negara on Dec 9 and 16 last year, respectively.

The bill aims to address online harm, particularly on social media, by improving existing provisions -- such as Section 211 and Section 233 of Act 588 -- and introducing new provisions.

One of the new provisions includes a ban on sending, causing to be sent, or allowing the transmission of unsolicited commercial electronic messages, such as spam, which often leads to fraud.

Earlier, His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, in his Royal Address during the opening ceremony, urged the government to be firm in curbing the culture of slander and incitement online and on social media, as it could lead to division.

Sultan Ibrahim expressed concern over this culture, which has caused confusion, hostility and division among the people.

His Majesty also reminded the public to always be cautious to avoid falling victim to cybercrimes such as online financial fraud or scams and identity theft.

Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, described the King’s address as packed with key messages for all MPs, both from the government and the opposition.

He added that Sultan Ibrahim’s remarks on Malaysia’s ASEAN 2025 chairmanship and Visit Malaysia 2026 were also of great significance.

“As we are hosting international events, His Majesty has called for us to maintain cleanliness and for enforcement agencies to enhance their preparedness to effectively address crime-related issues.

“A clean and safe country in terms of crime will undoubtedly become a key destination for both tourists and investors,” he said.