KUALA LUMPUR: The government will expedite the approval of funding for the setting up of the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Academy so that it can be realised by the end of this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the government would ensure that the proposal to set up the academy becomes a reality.

“Of course, football is very strong in Malaysia whereby we recently defeated (regional powerhouse) Vietnam, but sepak takraw has achieved impressive results at regional and global levels, and has captured the interest of people both in cities and rural areas.

“Hannah Yeoh (Minister of Youth and Sports) whispered a request and emphasised to me to support the (national) team and the setting up of the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Academy. I agree with the suggestion, we will expedite it,” he said when officiating the National Youth Day 2025 celebration at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Also present were Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul, Hannah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, and Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) president Mohd Izzat Afifi Abdul Hamid.

Commenting on the setting up of the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Academy, Anwar said Hannah had requested an allocation of RM6 million for the purpose.

“We can approve that request because we spend prudently, uphold good governance and do not engage in corruption or misuse public funds,” he said.

In his speech, the Prime Minister also announced an increase in allocation for MBM from RM3 million to RM4 million.

He also urged the youth to be voices that contribute to building Malaysia into a great nation, and not to fall prey to the incitement of politicians who play up racial issues.