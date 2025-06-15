LABUAN: Labuan is positioning itself as a niche destination for South Korean travellers following a four-day familiarisation trip by senior executives from seven major travel agencies in South Korea.

Held from June 12 to 15, the visit aimed to showcase Labuan’s unique tourism offerings, including golf, diving and island escapes, to develop tailored tour packages for the Korean market.

The initiative was jointly organised by Tourism Malaysia’s Seoul and Sabah offices, the Labuan Tourism Information Centre, the Department of Tourism, Culture and Arts under Labuan Corporation (LC), As well as the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC), with support from local operators and hoteliers.

During the visit, the delegation explored key attractions such as renowned shipwreck and coral reef dive sites, the 18-hole Labuan International Golf Club and island destinations like Pulau Rusukan Besar.

They also toured leading accommodations including Tiara Labuan Hotel, Palm Beach Resort and Spa, AZ Hotel and Serviced Apartment, Beta Serviced Apartment and eco-tourism site Desa Tunas Hijau.

The Labuan Tourism Information Centre said the visit marked a strategic effort to tap into the growing demand among South Korean tourists for nature-based and experiential travel, with Labuan offering a peaceful, less-discovered alternative.

“What we offer is tranquillity, nature and niche experiences, from world-class diving and golf to quiet, pristine islands, which appeal to Korean travellers seeking destinations beyond the mainstream,” it said.

It added that connectivity via Kota Kinabalu and potential regional partnerships could help position Labuan as a preferred tropical getaway in the Borneo region.

South Korean travel representatives were optimistic about Labuan’s potential, citing a growing interest in tropical destinations that combine relaxation and adventure.

The visit is expected to lead to new promotional content, tour packages and digital campaigns targeting the Korean market, boosting Labuan’s visibility in Northeast Asia.