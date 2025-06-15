MALAYSIA Rugby (KRM) have given the Putrajaya and Negeri Sembilan teams the option of either paying a RM10,000 fine or being suspended from participating in the 2025 Agong Cup, following their withdrawal from last year’s edition of the tournament.

KRM Secretary-General Fahmy Abd Jalil said both teams were initially handed a one-year suspension from the Agong Cup tournament and a RM10,000 fine for the offence.

He said the governing body made the decision yesterday after reviewing appeals from both teams for a reduction in penalties.

“Malaysia Rugby’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) received the appeals from the Negeri Sembilan and Putrajaya squads,” he told Bernama yesterday.

Fahmy said KRM have already sent out invitation letters to the states to participate in the 2025 Agong Cup, which is expected to begin in mid-August.