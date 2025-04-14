KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to intensify initiatives to empower the Indian community through various programmes, including business financing for the community.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would also enhance all key aspects, including education, the provision of places of worship and employment opportunities.

“This is crucial in realising the goal of uplifting the Indian community in this country and, at the same time, improving their socioeconomic status in the future,” he said in a Facebook post in conjunction with the Tamil New Year Chithirai, Vaisakhi and Vishu celebrations today.

In the post, the Prime Minister also extended greetings for Chithirai, Vaisakhi and Vishu to all members of the Tamil, Sikh and Malayalee communities celebrating the occasion.

Anwar expressed hope that the celebrations would bring greater joy, good health and blessings to all.

“We celebrate this diversity with pride, for it is the vibrant colours of Malaysia that make our country unique and strong. Let us continue to uphold the spirit of unity — that is our true strength,” he added.