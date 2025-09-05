BOGOTÁ: At least five people were killed and two are missing after a landslide near Colombia's second-largest city Medellin on Thursday, local authorities said.

Rescue teams were deployed to Sabaneta municipality, south of Medellin, where heavy rains caused landslides and flooding, Antioquia department governor Andres Julian Rendon said on X.

Videos shared on social media appeared to show several homes buried in the region.

The mayor's office said it had set up shelters for victims while rescue efforts are ongoing.

“Geologists, engineers, social professionals are on site, and (heavy) machinery has been activated to remove material,“ said the department’s disaster relief agency.

Antioquia is often affected by landslides during the rainy season.