PM Anwar confirms bid to defend PKR president post

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today confirmed that he will defend his position as PKR president in the party’s 2025 elections, scheduled for the end of this month.

Although he has yet to formally submit his nomination, Anwar said he would do so soon to contest the party’s top post.

“I haven’t registered yet, the (president) nomination is still vacant ... I’ll submit (my nomination) later,” he told reporters after having lunch at Restoran Kampung Pandan Kari Kepala Ikan Termasyhur here.

Media reports said that as of now, no nominations have been submitted for the posts of president and deputy president in the central-level PKR elections.

Nominations for the 2025 PKR elections, covering the Central Leadership Council (MPP), Youth (AMK), and Women’s wings, are being conducted online over two days, starting yesterday.

The PKR National Congress will begin with the AMK and Women’s Congresses on May 23, followed by the National Congress on May 24 in Johor Bahru.

Earlier, Anwar joined around 500 congregants for Friday prayers at Surau Al-Iman in Precinct 9 and listened to a sermon titled “Hebahkan Pernikahan, Sempurnakan Tuntutan” (Announce Marriages, Fulfil the Requirements).

Dressed in traditional baju Melayu, the Prime Minister took time to mingle with mosque officials, congregants and members of the public, before walking about 100 metres to the restaurant to enjoy lunch.