Gov’t upgrades markets nationwide regardless of political leaning - Nga

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government will continue to upgrade dilapidated public markets nationwide for the well-being of the people regardless of their political affiliation, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He said this effort covers public markets in states governed by opposition parties, such as Kelantan and Terengganu.

“For example, in Terengganu, the development of Pasar Payang Kuala Terengganu received an allocation of RM81.2 million, which covers the construction of a temporary market with an RM12.2 million allocation.

“KPKT has also allocated RM15 million for the upgrading of the Gong Pauh Wholesale market, which will start next year,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Nga said that for Kelantan, KPKT has approved a RM5.5 million allocation to upgrade the Siti Khadijah Market, and its implementation is expected to be completed in January 2025.

In addition, KPKT has also approved an allocation of RM800,000 to upgrade Pasar Besar Tanah Merah, including installing water and electricity supply equipment, awnings, toilets and improved drainage.

“This entire project has been completed. This proves that the MADANI Government always takes into account the welfare and needs of all states regardless of political affiliation,“ he said.

Nga said KPKT had upgraded 112 public markets as of Nov 1, exceeding the stipulated annual target of 100 units.

Meanwhile, he said that in 2025, KPKT will allocate as much as RM54.4 million to build stalls, repair public market infrastructure and upgrade stalls and small kiosks in local authority (PBT) areas nationwide.