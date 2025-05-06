Gov’t urged to introduce guidelines, training for vehicle repossessors

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to introduce official guidelines regarding vehicle repossession procedures following complaints of aggressive behaviour by certain parties during repossession operations when vehicle owners default on their monthly loan payments to banks.

MIC Vice-President Datuk T. Murugiah said there have been complaints that individuals or groups of repossessors have acted aggressively by arriving in large groups and intimidating vehicle owners and their families.

“This is an alarming situation that should not be happening in a law-abiding country like Malaysia,“ he said in a statement today..

As such, he proposed that the government, particularly the Home Ministry (KDN), introduce official guidelines to standardise vehicle repossession procedures nationwide.

In addition, he proposed that every individual working as a vehicle repossessor be required to undergo specialised training and security vetting by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), and be issued an official authority card to certify their identity and qualifications.

“Banks should only engage licensed security companies, recognised and monitored by the Home Ministry to handle the repossession process in a legal and professional manner,” he stressed.

Murugiah added that these steps will help ensure public safety, protect the rights of all parties involved, and restore confidence in the process.