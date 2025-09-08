Government aims for TVET graduates to meet industry needs and secure high-paying jobs

KUALA LUMPUR: The government aims to align Technical and Vocational Education and Training students with industry requirements while promoting local skilled talent hiring by businesses.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi stated that the government wants these graduates to secure premium and high-paying employment opportunities.

He emphasised that foreign direct investment entering Malaysia should not require importing skilled workers since the local workforce must be capable of filling those positions.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the National TVET Council, stressed that TVET must align with industry requirements to achieve this objective.

He made these remarks after chairing a roundtable discussion with government-linked companies and government-linked investment companies representatives in Putrajaya.

Ahmad Zahid announced that five key decisions were made to improve TVET coordination and effectiveness in Malaysia during the session.

One decision directed GLCs and GLICs to clearly identify required skills in their sectors for TVET institutions to tailor courses accordingly.

He stressed that all TVET courses must undergo review and recognition by the Malaysian Qualifications Agency and Department of Skills Development.

This ensures that qualifications gained receive formal accreditation and maintain industry relevance.

Another initiative introduces specialised TVET programmes for inmates and recovering drug addicts at rehabilitation centres.

This enables them to acquire vocational skills and become productive society members upon reintegration.

Ahmad Zahid shared updated figures showing 436,000 students currently pursuing TVET studies, increasing from 407,000 the previous year.

This figure excludes the ongoing intake process that received around 229,000 applications from 76,000 individuals across 1,398 institutions nationwide.

The total government allocation for TVET across 12 ministries currently stands at RM8.7 billion.

Ahmad Zahid expressed hope that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would consider increasing the TVET budget for the upcoming year.

This would ensure Malaysia continues building a strong pipeline of skilled talent for future requirements.

Today’s roundtable discussion followed a 2 July 2025 Cabinet decision for GLCs and GLICs to take more active roles in providing TVET training opportunities.

This move transitions Malaysia’s TVET ecosystem from government-driven to industry-led needs.

The session aimed to streamline GLC and GLIC participation in strengthening the TVET framework through various strategic areas.

These areas include direct investment in TVET development and strategic input into curriculum design.

They also encompass industrial training opportunities provision, scholarships, job placements, and leadership in high-impact collaborative initiatives.

Fourteen GLCs, one GLIC, five government agencies, and eight TVET institutions participated in the roundtable discussion.

Participating organisations included Petronas, Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, Telekom Malaysia, Tenaga Nasional Bhd, and Malaysia Aviation Group.

Khazanah Nasional Bhd represented the government-linked investment companies at the session.

The Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry and its agencies also attended the important meeting.

These agencies included the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation and the Malaysian Investment Development Authority.

TVET institutions such as polytechnics, vocational colleges, and Advanced Technology Training Centres participated actively.

GiatMARA and DRB-HICOM University also joined the roundtable as key TVET education providers. – Bernama