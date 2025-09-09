PM Anwar to open ASEAN crime meeting in Melaka today

MELAKA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will officiate the opening ceremony of the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime today.

The event marks the beginning of high-level discussions aimed at strengthening regional cooperation against cross-border criminal activities.

Anwar is scheduled to deliver his opening address at 4.30 pm at a hotel venue in the historic city.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail will also deliver remarks during the ceremony.

Saifuddin Nasution serves as the Chair of this year’s AMMTC meeting on behalf of Malaysia.

Delegations from all ASEAN member states are attending the important regional security gathering.

Representatives from Timor-Leste and dialogue partners China, Japan and South Korea are also participating in the meeting.

Today’s agenda includes preparatory meetings involving senior officials from ASEAN member states.

Consultations with dialogue partners will help fine-tune discussion points ahead of the main plenary session.

The five-day programme from September 8 to 12 focuses on enhancing regional cooperation against transboundary crime threats.

Melaka has become the regional focal point for security and law enforcement discussions this week.

On September 4, Saifuddin Nasution described AMMTC as more than just a series of meetings.

He emphasized that it serves as a strategic platform for ministers to coordinate efforts against increasingly complex cross-border criminal activities.

The 19th AMMTC and related meetings are held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025.

This year’s theme of ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’ reflects Malaysia’s commitment to building a safer and more prosperous ASEAN community. – Bernama