Government assures full use of RM30 million allocation for Tamil schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has guaranteed the complete utilisation of a RM30 million special allocation designated for Tamil national-type schools.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R. Ramanan stated this assurance followed an engagement session with school board governors and headmasters.

He emphasised that every sen would be used for its intended purpose without leakages, power abuse, or bureaucratic delays.

The session continued discussions from meetings held on August 29 and September 4 to address school proposals and development priorities directly.

Four schools participated in this latest session from Perak, Selangor, and Johor.

Ramanan highlighted the session’s importance in ensuring necessary facilities like classrooms, laboratories, and safety features.

He thanked Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek for her cooperation in expediting ministry processes.

Representatives from Yayasan Didik Negara and State Education Departments also attended to ensure project compliance with technical guidelines.

The government remains committed to fulfilling promises and developing every school for children’s benefit. – Bernama