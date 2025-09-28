Gua Musang council flags four accident hotspots from stray animals

GUA MUSANG: Four key locations in this district have been identified as hotspots for road accidents involving livestock.

Gua Musang District Council president Mohd Roshdi Ismail stated that the four hotspots are Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai, Felda Chiku 3, Jalan Felda Chiku 5, and Felda Chiku 7.

He said the operation was mounted to curb the risk of road accidents caused by stray animals on main roads and in Felda areas.

From January to September, a total of 19 animals, 15 cows and four goats, were caught during the operation.

MDGM takes road users’ complaints seriously and has implemented multiple measures to address the issue.

Apart from the operation, announcements were also made at surau and mosques to remind farmers not to let their animals stray.

Livestock owners who fail to comply may be fined up to RM1,000 under council regulations.

Court penalties for repeat offenders can reach RM2,000 or a jail term of up to one year.

Meanwhile, Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo provided updated accident statistics for the district.

A total of 201 accidents involving animals had been recorded in the district so far, including one fatal case.

Of the total, 131 cases involved livestock rather than wild animals.

Some 119 accidents occurred at locations identified as hotspots of Op Haiwan Rayau.

The coordinated efforts aim to reduce animal-related accidents through enforcement and public awareness. – Bernama