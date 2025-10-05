Government focuses on improving internet coverage in seven key areas nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The Communications Ministry is focusing on enhancing internet coverage and quality in seven key areas to ensure more stable and comprehensive access nationwide.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the targeted areas include event venues, public higher education institutions, military camps, stadiums, tourist destinations, hospitals, and highways with protocol routes.

She revealed that 17 event locations have been identified and fully upgraded for internet coverage improvements.

Following discussions with the Ministry of Higher Education, 81 public higher education institutions nationwide have been identified for internet upgrade implementation.

Meanwhile, 73 military camp locations are preparing for internet coverage upgrades with the project currently at the request-for-proposal stage.

For stadium upgrades, one location has been completed while two others are currently in progress.

Tourist areas have 23 identified locations for improvement works with six already completed.

Hospital upgrades are planned at 20 locations with seven already completed and enhanced.

Highways and protocol routes have seven identified locations with one completed to date.

Teo made these comments to reporters after officiating the Run for the Future 2025 closing ceremony at Hutan Bandar Kulai.

She said the initiative involves collaboration with MCMC and telecommunications service providers.

The partnership ensures all hotspot areas have satisfactory internet access during major events or high visitor traffic periods.

In another development, Teo commended Kuala Lumpur Tower management for including Iban and Kadazan languages on the Welcome Wall alongside Tamil.

She said this move reflects the Malaysia MADANI spirit celebrating local cultural and language diversity.

“When the Tamil language issue went viral recently, the management immediately took action to improve the display,“ she said.

“I also suggested that Iban and Kadazan languages be added as both represent Sabah and Sarawak community identities.” – Bernama