Education Ministry completes safety audits at over 700 schools nationwide

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The Education Ministry has completed safety audits at more than 700 schools nationwide.

Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the auditing process is ongoing with full reports expected within the next one to two months.

She stated this is crucial for assessing the ministry’s commitment to school safety.

The audit will provide approaches and priorities for necessary improvements over time.

Fadhlina emphasised this during the Anti-Bullying Campaign launch at Yayasan Aman in Penanti.

School safety is considered within the broader context of student welfare.

The ministry included Safe School framework proposals in the 2026 Budget presentation.

She requested a substantial increase in counselling teachers and expanded mental health programmes.

Fadhlina expressed hope that the Safe School framework would receive budget attention.

The Chief School Inspectorate deployed all members to conduct school safety audits.

Weekly reports are submitted as part of the school and hostel safety strengthening initiative.

Regarding the Seremban incident where a Year Four student died, Fadhlina said the ministry awaits police investigation results.

The investigation continues with full ministry cooperation with police.

A 10-year-old student was found unconscious in a school toilet last Wednesday and later confirmed dead.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad confirmed receiving the report at 1.19 pm.

The student was receiving initial treatment at a private medical centre at the time. – Bernama