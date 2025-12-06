MELAKA: The government is mulling over the proposal to establish a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Commission in line with the TVET reform agenda that is being actively implemented.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said this was because the development of TVET under the National TVET Council chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has shown encouraging results, including an increase in the number of students.

“I appreciate the role of the TVET Council, but as those closely monitoring the sector’s development, we must consider proposals such as establishing a dedicated commission for TVET, and we will assess this as swiftly as possible in response to the sector’s evolving needs.

“With the number of students and types of training increasing, I, together with the Ministry of Finance, will look into whether current facilities are adequate and how to create synergy between government-linked companies, private sector players, and existing TVET institutions.”

Anwar said this when opening the National TVET Day 2025 celebration at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC), Ayer Keroh, here today.