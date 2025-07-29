Malaysia and Indonesia strengthen ties with key agreements in annual talks

JAKARTA: Malaysia and Indonesia solidified their bilateral ties with several key agreements during the 13th Annual Consultation held in Jakarta.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted the signing of four memorandums of understanding (MoUs) covering border issues, health, information and communication, and internet governance.

“We touched on various important issues including a US$30 billion bilateral trade target, investment cooperation in Ibu Kota Nusantara (IKN), as well as smoother cross-border access facilities in Entikong,“ Anwar said at a press conference.

He emphasised Malaysia’s commitment to being a trustworthy partner in renewable energy, infrastructure, and technology, with Sarawak positioned as an export hub.

On maritime boundaries in the Sulawesi Sea, discussions were guided by international law, particularly the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Our spirit is to safeguard each other’s interests while respecting the boundaries established in accordance with international law,“ Anwar explained.

Security cooperation was also a focal point, with both nations agreeing to enhance efforts under the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement (TCA) to maintain peace in the Sulu and Sulawesi Seas.

Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s strategic focus on the Straits of Malacca and the South China Sea, stressing that regional stability should be determined by regional players.

Regarding the case of Indonesian businessman Mohd Riza Chalid, Anwar stated that Malaysia is prepared to cooperate within legal frameworks.

“We have only been informed in general terms and have not received any clear information regarding the matter,“ he said.

Reports indicate that Chalid, a suspect in a corruption case linked to PT Pertamina, is allegedly in Malaysia.