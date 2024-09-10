PETALING JAYA: The government will consider removing the present subsidies for the Grade A, B and C should its supply stabilises, said Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

Addressing civil servants during the ministry’s monthly meeting, today, the Agriculture and Food Security Minister better known as Mat Sabu said savings derived from the subsidy cuts could be channelled to develop other agro-food sectors, especially those that are considered critical.

“As such, I believe it is time for the ministry to reevaluate the subsidy given for chicken eggs grade A, B and C,“he was quoted as saying by Sinar Harian.

Last year, the government spent RM927 million in subsidies for chicken eggs.

