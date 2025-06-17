PUTRAJAYA: The government has agreed to amend the National Skills Development Act 2006 (Act 652) to further strengthen Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country.

Human Resource Minister Steven Sim said through the amendment, the ministry aims to elevate the Malaysian Skills Certificate (SKM) to a level equivalent to a degree or even a doctorate (PhD).

He said the introduction of new and higher levels in the SKM was necessary, as the certificate currently only comprises levels one to five, which are equivalent to an advanced diploma.

“I will table the amendment to this Act in Parliament and I urge all MPs to support it. I want that in addition to levels one to five, we include levels six, seven and eight so that TVET education can be considered on par with a PhD,“ he said when launching the P10X Academy Sdn Bhd here today,

He added that the public must change their perception of TVET institutions, as they offer vast opportunities for youth to acquire knowledge and new skills.

“We want to draw parents’ attention to TVET...we also want to cultivate the mindset that not everyone needs to go to university, as we also have TVET institutions for further studies,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Sim said the integrated UP_TVET system has received 140,000 applications for admission to TVET institutions so far.

“Perhaps one day, we will also include private TVET institutions so that students interested in TVET fields can access them through the same website,“ he said.