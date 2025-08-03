Govt allocates RM1.4B for oil palm replanting under 13MP

JOHOR BAHRU: The government will allocate RM1.4 billion over five years to support oil palm replanting for smallholders under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), announced Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

The funding aims to replace ageing and less productive trees, ensuring the sustainability of Malaysia’s palm oil industry.

Johari said, “The parliamentary debate for 13MP starts Monday, and we expect feedback. Replanting helps maintain Malaysia as the world’s second-largest palm oil producer, with exports currently at RM115 billion.”

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised advancing agro-commodities through modern technology like automation and R&D under the 13MP. - Bernama