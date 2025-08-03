Sarawak aligns tourism development with RMK13 investment zones

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has expressed readiness to align its tourism development strategies with the newly announced tourism investment zones under the 13th Malaysia Plan (RMK13).

Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts, stated that while the state already possesses strong tourism offerings, further collaboration with federal initiatives will enhance mutual benefits.

“If the tourism investment zones include areas like Mulu, Niah, the Kuching Delta, and the Rainforest World Music Festival, then we are already aligned. We just need deeper discussions,“ he said.

He emphasised the importance of avoiding overlaps and instead strengthening ongoing and future efforts. Sarawak’s tourism sector has shown promising growth this year, with visitor numbers nearing five million and revenue surpassing RM1 billion.

Abdul Karim, who also oversees youth and entrepreneurial development, stressed that socioeconomic programs for bumiputera must align with Sarawak’s existing ecosystem to ensure effective implementation.

He welcomed RMK13’s focus on expanding business opportunities through funding, training, and mentorship, noting that the state government has similar initiatives under the Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

Speaking at the Youth EdXchange Programme 2025, he highlighted the importance of youth empowerment. “Your experiences—from community immersion to sustainability workshops—prove that when given a platform, young people lead with purpose,“ he said.

The two-day event, attended by 60 participants, fostered cross-cultural collaboration among local and ASEAN youth. - Bernama