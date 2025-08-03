Malaysia explores nuclear energy for Peninsular and Sabah regions

KUCHING: The government is evaluating the potential for nuclear energy projects in Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah to address growing energy demands, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof announced.

Fadillah, who also serves as Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation (PETRA), highlighted that proximity to water sources like rivers and seas is crucial for cooling systems in nuclear plants.

“For Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah, nuclear projects are viable because what we need now is a constant energy source,“ he said.

He noted that Sarawak relies heavily on hydropower, contributing nearly 70% of its energy, while Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah depend more on gas and diesel.

“Hydropower resources are not as abundant there, and current sources are not clean,“ he added.

The feasibility study, led by MyPower Corporation, will assess technology options, safety, environmental impact, and financing.

“All aspects must be carefully reviewed. Public acceptance is key before finalising implementation,“ Fadillah said. The earliest possible rollout is projected within the next decade.

The government is also considering small modular reactors (SMRs) and plans visits to countries like South Korea, Japan, and the U.S. to explore advanced nuclear technologies.

PETRA confirmed that nuclear energy development aligns with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) guidelines for clean and stable power. - Bernama