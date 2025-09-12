Govt assures affordable housing for Malays in Kg Sungai Baru redevelopment

PUTRAJAYA: The government has guaranteed that the redevelopment of Kampung Sungai Baru in Kuala Lumpur will include affordable housing units accessible to the Malay community.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa stated that the Federal Territories Department is working to ensure future residential units are priced within an affordable range.

She emphasised that the government aims to avoid burdening prospective buyers with high costs.

Dr Zaliha clarified that the initiative does not imply Malays cannot afford expensive properties but focuses on ensuring affordability for the community.

She also stressed that the government would not disregard issues related to Malay Reserve Land during the project implementation.

The minister added that the government would facilitate the process to enable residents to return to their village after redevelopment.

Dr Zaliha was responding to remarks by Titiwangsa MP Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani, who proposed building affordable homes specifically for Malays due to their majority presence in the area.

The redevelopment is expected to provide residents with more modern and comfortable homes alongside compensation estimated in millions of ringgit. – Bernama