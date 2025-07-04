Govt combats extremism among foreign workers with JAKIM collaboration

KOTA BHARU: Religious authorities, including the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), are intensifying efforts to prevent extremist ideologies from spreading among foreign workers.

Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), emphasised the importance of moderation and rejected any form of radical teachings.

Mohd Na’im stated that while not all foreign workers are influenced by extremist ideologies, proactive measures remain crucial.

He highlighted the role of JAKIM and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) in addressing the issue through inter-agency cooperation.

The minister reiterated the government’s stance against extremism, affirming that such ideologies contradict true Islamic teachings.

He said, “We strongly oppose any ideology that promotes extremist actions, as such acts have no place in Islam.”

Recent police investigations revealed that the Radical Militant Movement of Bangladesh (GMRB) had been recruiting members and raising funds for the Islamic State (IS).

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail noted that the group collected RM500 annually from each member, with additional voluntary contributions.

On June 27, authorities arrested 36 Bangladesh nationals linked to militant activities.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that operations targeting the network began in April across Selangor and Johor. - Bernama