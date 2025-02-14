PUCHONG: The government disagreed with the proposal to create a separate ministerial portfolio in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) for non-Muslims, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

In fact, he said that no one in the Cabinet accepted the proposal, rather than viewing it as a personal opinion of a Member of Parliament (MP).

“We already have a Minister for Religious Affairs, a Minister for Unity, and a harmony committee that represents all ethnicities and religions in Malaysia. It’s more than enough.

“A ministerial appointment, if any, is the prerogative of the Prime Minister, and there’s no such plan,” he said when asked after performing Friday prayers at the As-Salam Mosque in Puchong Perdana here today.

It was reported that the Raub MP, Chow Yu Hui when debating the motion of thanks for the royal address at Dewan Rakyat last Wednesday, proposed that the ministerial portfolio in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) be divided into two - for Muslims and non-Muslims.

Yu Hui reportedly said that the move was vital to strengthen unity and religious harmony in this multi-religious society while ensuring that no one will be left behind.