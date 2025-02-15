KUALA LUMPUR: All parties are reminded to be careful in expressing their views on religion because freedom of expression is not a ticket or an excuse to insult or belittle the religious beliefs of others.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, who stressed the matter, said that spreading fake news or provocative statements about religion can worsen the situation and create racial tension.

“As a country rich in diversity, we cannot deny that differences exist in various aspects of life.

“However, we must see these differences as strengths and not weaknesses. This diversity should not be a dividing line, but rather the basis for a society that is inclusive and respectful.”

He said this when launching the Jejak Harmoni Programme in conjunction with World Interfaith Harmony Week, organised by the Malaysian Consultative Council for Buddhism, Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism and Taoism (MCCBCHST) in collaboration with the Ministry of National Unity here today.

In this regard, Aaron also called on the people to adopt a mature attitude in every discussion related to religion and race and to use freedom of speech to build stronger harmony and unity.

“Social media is a major platform in disseminating information, but it must be used in a fully responsible manner,” he said.

The minister said the government is always committed to ensuring that the unity of the people continues to be strengthened through various initiatives and policies that promote interaction, harmony and mutual well-being.

As such, Aaron urged all parties, especially religious organisations, to participate in organising harmony-based activities by spreading the message of harmony to help achieve the goals of the MADANI Harmony Initiative.

Meanwhile, the Jejak Harmoni Programme involved a goodwill visit by the participants walking to places of worship starting from Masjid Al-Hidayah, Sentul Pasar and ending at Gurdwara Sahib, Sentul.