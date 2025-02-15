KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has recorded statements from eight individuals for allegedly uploading false and offensive content related to the royal institution, particularly the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Conference of Rulers.

In a statement today, MCMC said its investigation team recorded the statements during eight inspection operations conducted in Kuala Lumpur, Terengganu, Kedah, Kelantan, Perlis and Pahang two days ago.

“Eight mobile phones and eight SIM cards were seized to assist investigations. Forensic analysis will be conducted on the devices to gather evidence,” the statement read.

MCMC said investigations are being carried out under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (before amendment), which provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or one year’s imprisonment, or both.

The commission reminded the public to exercise responsibility when posting content on social media and internet messaging services.

It also urged users not to misuse network services and online platforms to spread false or hateful content, which goes against the values and cultural norms of Malaysia’s diverse society.

