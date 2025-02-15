FOR many, food delivery riders are just a passing sight—zipping through traffic, braving the heat and rain to ensure meals arrive on time.

But behind every helmet is someone working hard to make an honest living, often while facing unfair judgment.

Recently, one rider encountered a situation that could have ruined his day. Instead, he turned it into a lesson in humility—with just a few simple words.

According to Mstar, the rider was making a routine delivery when an elderly woman, or makcik, called him over. Thinking she might need assistance, he approached her with a smile.

“There was this auntie who called me over. I responded, ‘Yes, auntie, what is it?’” he recalled.

She didn’t need help—she had questions. First, she asked if he worked full-time as a delivery rider. When he confirmed, she pressed further, inquiring about his education level.

Upon learning he only had an SPM certificate, her tone shifted.

“She said I was doing this job because I didn’t continue my studies,” he wrote.

Then, she went on to boast about her child’s achievements—how they had studied abroad, earned a degree, and secured a job overseas.

It was clear she believed success was tied solely to education and that his job was something to look down on. But instead of getting upset, the rider responded with quiet confidence.

“I smiled and asked her, ‘Does your child come back to Malaysia often?’”

She admitted they only returned every two years.

“Then I said, ‘At least I get to come home every day to see my mom and take her out for walks.’”

His words hit their mark. The makcik fell silent.

While many netizens praised his response, some questioned whether the encounter really happened.