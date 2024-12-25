KUALA LUMPUR: The government has initiated an administrative (sunset) review of anti-dumping duties on imports of cold rolled coils of iron, or non-alloy steel, and of width more than 1,300 mm, originating or exported from China, South Korea, Japan, and Vietnam.

In a statement, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) said the review was initiated following the request of Mycron Steel CRC Sdn Bhd because the expiry of anti-dumping duties would likely lead to a continuation or recurrence of dumping and injury to the domestic industry.

“The government has evaluated and considered the information and decided to initiate an administrative (sunset) review pursuant to subsection 28(6) of the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Act 1993 (Act 504) and regulation 34 of the Countervailing and Anti-Dumping Duties Regulations 1994 (the regulations),” it said.

MITI said that in accordance with Act 504 and the regulations, a final determination of the review would be made within 180 days from the date of initiation, and a set of questionnaires and documents would be distributed to the relevant interested parties.

The ministry said that interested parties must request the questionnaire by Jan 8, 2025. They can also submit written feedback, completed questionnaires, and supporting information by Jan 23, 2025.

“If interested parties do not submit the required information or if submissions are incomplete within the specified time limit, the government might make its final decision based on the available facts,” it added.