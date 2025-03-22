GEORGE TOWN: Leaders of the MADANI Government, especially those from Pakatan Harapan (PH) in Penang, should set an example for the people in addressing racial and religious issues with the appropriate approach.

State PH chairman Chow Kon Yeow said this is necessary as the national and state-level ruling coalition must demonstrate effective leadership to foster unity among citizens.

He said such an approach would also help stabilise the nation’s politics amid ongoing racial and religious issues.

“I believe the time has come for the ruling coalition parties, especially Pakatan Harapan, to lead by example and demonstrate to the people that as the ruling coalition of the country and several states, we are committed to addressing racial and religious issues with the right approach.

“We must strive to handle racial and religious issues with the right mindset and guide the people to scrutinise these matters rather than in a divisive manner,“ he said in his speech at the Penang PH breaking of fast gathering with media practitioners here on Friday (March 21).

The event was also attended by Penang PH deputy chairman Steven Sim Chee Keong, who is also the Human Resources Minister, and PH vice-chairman Dr Zaidi Zakaria, who is Parti Amanah Negara vice-chairman.

Chow, the Penang Chief Minister, said racial and religious politics would not bring peace to the country. As a unity government, all leaders must work together to eliminate such issues.

He said leaders must make every effort to achieve national unity so that it becomes a key agenda while allowing the government machinery to focus on development.

“In Penang, while these issues are not as intense as in other states, we must remain vigilant. I am also grateful that since 2008, the state government has successfully driven Penang’s economic growth, ensuring that no community is left behind in the development process.

“I believe PH, together with our Barisan Nasional (BN) allies, can play a crucial role. At the same time, if we (party leaders) continue to uphold and foster racial unity, the government machinery can remain focused on national development,“ he added.