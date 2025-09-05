BUTTERWORTH: A former senior purchasing executive of a company pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to 28 charges of cheating and dishonestly inducing the delivery of goods.

A.Puvanesvari, 51, was alleged to have deceived Altrapac Sdn Bhd into believing that there was a project to supply goods, prompting a man, who is an agent for the company, to deposit commission money between RM1,000 and RM19,500 in 28 transactions totalling RM172,985 into four different bank accounts controlled by her.

She was charged with committing the offence at Vista Perdana, Jalan Bagan Jermal here, between April 26 and June 24, 2024.

The charge, framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 10 years and whipping and is liable to a fine, upon conviction.

Magistrate Aini Adilah Muhammad Faizal allowed the woman bail of RM1,000 for each charge with one surety and set June 6 for mention.

Earlier, Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Marissa Safina Saiful Adli requested bail at RM5,000 for each charge with one surety, but lawyer Teh See Khoon, representing the accused, appealed for a minimum bail as the woman was no longer working and now relied on her husband’s income of RM3,000 to support their three school-going children.