KOTA KINABALU: Civil servants must fully embrace the values behind the MADANI concept - Sustainability, Prosperity, Innovation, Respect, Trust and Compassion, and not treat them as mere slogans, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

He stressed that these principles should be reflected in the behaviour and work culture of civil servants.

“Civil servants are the backbone of the state’s development and play a key role in implementing government policies. That’s why their actions must be guided by integrity, efficiency and a strong sense of responsibility,” he said.

“The public is watching us. Our behaviour, words and how we treat the people reflect the government’s service delivery today,” Hajiji said at the Jelajah Taat Setia MADANI Programme held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) today.

Also present was Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

Hajiji urged all 21,989 state civil servants and 126,677 federal civil servants in Sabah to act as facilitators, helping to communicate government policies and implement its initiatives effectively.

He reminded them that it is their duty to ensure people understand that the government is not just planning, but actively carrying out many development programmes to improve the well-being of Sabah and its people.

The Chief Minister also reaffirmed his commitment to strengthen public service delivery and ensure that development benefits reach all levels of society under the Malaysia MADANI approach.

He said Sabah now has 219 MADANI Communities established with RM657,000 in funding, along with the Ehsan@KUSKOP initiative in three target districts - Kota Belud, Kota Marudu and Kudat, and various forums and education programmes to help people better understand the MADANI concept.

Hajiji also called on all Sabahans to put aside political differences and work together to strengthen unity for the good of the state.

“Political stability is the key to prosperity. Let us move forward together in the spirit of solidarity, prioritising unity, and renewing our commitment to building a brighter future for Sabah,” he said.