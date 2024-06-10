Govt never discuss changing status of Islam as religion of Federation - PM

IPOH: The government has never discussed on changing the status of Islam as the religion of the Federation, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the accusations made by the opposition regarding the issue are deemed a distortion of facts and could incite hatred.

“We have never discussed changing the principles related to language, Islam, the special rights of Malays and Bumiputera or the position of (Malay) Rulers.

“None of these topics has ever been discussed or raised during my tenure as prime minister,” he said when launching the National Language Month 2024 at the Ipoh Convention Centre today.

Also present were Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka director-general Dr Hazami Jahari.

