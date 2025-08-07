Housewife charged with 205 passports, fake MyKad in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: A 41-year-old housewife denied three charges related to possessing 205 Malaysian passports and fake identity cards in court today.

N Paarvathy entered her plea before Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq Sulaiman at the Magistrates’ Court here.

The first charge involved possession of 205 passports under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passports Act 1966.

If convicted, she faces a maximum fine of RM10,000, up to five years’ jail, or both.

The second and third charges involved a fake MyKad and three genuine MyKads belonging to other individuals.

The offences allegedly occurred at a condominium in Taman Puchong Hartamas on July 11.

The second charge falls under Regulation 25(1)(o) of the National Registration Regulations 1990.

The third charge was framed under Regulation 25(1)(e) of the same law.

Conviction under these regulations carries up to three years’ jail, a RM20,000 fine, or both.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhidayah Abdullah Sani proposed RM30,000 bail with monthly police reporting.

Defence counsel Yogamani M Marappan requested lower bail, citing the accused’s unemployment and financial dependence.

Magistrate Muhammad Syafiq set bail at RM15,000 with one surety.

The case will be mentioned again on Sept 22. - Bernama