ASEAN Tech Summit 2025 to boost regional innovation

THE ASEAN Technology Cooperation & Development Summit 2025 was officially unveiled at The Exchange 106 in Kuala Lumpur on August 6, 2025.

Hosted by Intrinsic SEA, the summit is a strategic side event of WE2025: Future in Motion and is designed to advance cross-border technology cooperation and support the WE2025 mission of promoting inclusive innovation, sustainable development, and regional economic leadership.

The two-day event will take place from November 25–26, 2025, at MITEC in Kuala Lumpur.

The soft launch was officiated by Datuk Mohammad Yusof Apdal, the Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation.

Other notable figures present included Ravenna Chen, CEO of Intrinsic SEA; Dr. Zhao Xiangdong, Counsellor for Science and Technology, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China; Richard Teo, Executive Chairman of Qube Integrated Malaysia; and Mr. Hafiidz Amer, CSO of Exchange 106.

The summit is expected to bring together over 100 companies, more than 50 global investors, and 2,000 innovators and ecosystem leaders from various countries, including ASEAN nations, China, Canada, Australia, the Middle East, Europe, and Japan. The event aims to position Malaysia as a regional innovation hub and a key enabler for ASEAN-wide collaboration in science, technology, and innovation.

The summit will feature a technology exhibition with over 100 booths highlighting cutting-edge innovations.

The event will also focus on five strategic pillars: Future Mobility & Smart Transportation, Future Healthcare & Digital Medicine, Future Consumer & Digital Commerce, Future Building & Safety Emergency Response, and Future Employment & Entrepreneurship. The programme will include a visionary opening ceremony, leadership keynotes, ministerial roundtables, and an ASEAN startup and investor showcase.

Yusof highlighted that the summit aligns with Malaysia’s ambition to lead regional innovation and supports the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation’s (MOSTI) mission to transform the country into a global technology developer by 2030.

He also emphasised the importance of gender-inclusive innovation ecosystems, noting that platforms like this summit are vital for closing the gender gap in STEM.

Teo added that while the summit is open to all, it ensures women have meaningful opportunities to lead in tech innovation.

In her statement, Chen, emphasised that the summit is not just about building connections but about “delivering outcomes”.

She added, “By aligning regional strengths in technology and industry, we aim to catalyse real collaboration: accelerating project implementation, integrating technology into key value chains, and fostering a globally competitive ecosystem that empowers ASEAN’s next wave of growth and innovation”. Chen also noted that the summit is a “strategic commitment” aligned with Malaysia’s fifth ASEAN Chairmanship, the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community, and the shared aspirations of ASEAN Vision 2045.

The ASEAN Technology Cooperation & Development Summit 2025 is a flagship forum co-hosted with WE2025: Future in Motion, which is Malaysia’s premier platform for advancing women in trade, investment, and leadership.

WE2025 is organised by Qube Integrated Malaysia in collaboration with the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development and the Department of Women Development