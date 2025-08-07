RM32 fried rice, RM11 teh o ais limau? M’sian says ‘No Fuiyoh’ to Uncle Roger’s overhyped eatery

A Malaysian man’s recent dining experience at Uncle Roger’s Restaurant has sparked debate online after he claimed the food wasn’t worth the RM370 he paid.

Steven Chan took to Facebook to share a detailed review of his visit to the Mid Valley Southkey outlet, listing 16 items he and his group ordered, which included service charges and SST.

ALSO READ: Hong Kong content creator calls Uncle Roger’s new KL restaurant “worst dining experience”

While price was a concern, Steven’s main issue was the food quality.

“I ordered the cheapest fried rice for RM16.

“The owner asked if I wanted to add anything. I said garlic prawns, and that added another RM16 — but I only got five bland prawns. Total RM32. One bite in, and my heart sank,” he wrote.

“Even the boss double-checked the bill, asking, ‘How did simple fried rice cost RM37?’ Yeah, I want to know that too.

“As for the fried dumplings — sure, they were stuffed, but still felt way overpriced,” he lamented.

“I also ordered Uncle Roger’s “favourite drink” — RM11.50, and it turned out to be just a teh o ais limau.

“Sorry Uncle Roger. No Fuiyoh, No Next Time,” he stated.

In conclusion, he advised others to skip the restaurant unless they’re die-hard fans.

“Unless you’re really craving for it, don’t go. This is the kind of place you try once and never return,” he said.

Since its opening in September 2024, Uncle Roger’s Restaurant — founded by Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng, famous for his viral food critique videos — has received mixed reviews, with many diners pointing out long waiting times and inconsistent food standards.

Steven’s post triggered swift reactions online, with some netizens siding with him while others argued that he had the choice not to eat there in the first place.

One user called Wong Ta Fat wrote: “The expensive part isn’t even the food — it’s the ‘IQ tax’ that cost RM300, while the actual food was just RM70. I have no interest at all in trying these kinds of restaurants.”

“6 plates of fried rice, 1 fried noodles, 6 bottles of water, 1 serving of satay, and 2 portions of mala dumplings. The average price per item came to RM23.18, including service charge and tax. Comparable to prices at a shopping mall — though the portion sizes, that’s another question,” Vincent Yeap pointed out.