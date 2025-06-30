Govt open to factual criticisms on taxation system says PM Anwar

PUTRAJAYA: The government remains open to constructive criticism on taxation policies as long as it is fact-based, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

Speaking at a gathering with Prime Minister’s Department staff, Anwar, who also serves as Finance Minister, emphasised the importance of factual discourse over unfounded complaints.

Anwar addressed recent concerns raised by university students regarding electricity bill adjustments, clarifying that rates have not increased.

“Public universities are exempted, so if there are genuine issues, we will address them. But spreading misinformation under the guise of freedom only leads to slander,“ he said.

The Prime Minister reiterated that adjustments in electricity tariffs and the expanded Sales and Service Tax (SST) scope aim to ensure wealthier individuals contribute fairly while shielding vulnerable groups from financial strain.

“Criticism is welcome, but it must be factual and constructive,“ he added.