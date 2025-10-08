MOTAC may organise Le Tour de Langkawi 2026, says minister

THE Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture may take over the organisation of next season’s Le Tour de Langkawi from the National Sports Council.

Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh said LTdL has long been recognised as a highly successful sporting product that also contributes significantly to the country’s tourism.

“I’ve spoken with MOTAC Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, who fully supports LTdL,” she said after visiting the final camp of the 2025 Sepak Takraw League Clinic at the Malaysia Sepak Takraw Academy.

Yeoh added they are coordinating to determine whether it would be more appropriate for LTdL to come under MOTAC or NSC.

She noted that NSC focuses more on elite and high-performance sports that bring medals to Malaysia.

“The discussion is ongoing,” she said.

Yeoh highlighted that LTdL is broadcast to European countries and helps promote Malaysian destinations to them.

She added that if LTdL were to be placed under MOTAC, funding could be channelled through joint efforts between ministries.

This would include the Youth and Sports Ministry.

Since 2023, LTdL, Asia’s oldest cycling tour, has been organised by NSC.

Yesterday, the Union Cycliste Internationale maintained the ProSeries status for LTdL for three years from 2026 to 2028.

UCI vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh confirmed the decision had been officially listed in the UCI calendar.

He said this marked a major achievement for Malaysia in continuing to be recognised among the world’s top cycling tour organisers.

However, Amarjit said there has been no confirmation yet regarding the organiser of LTdL 2026. – Bernama