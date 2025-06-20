PUTRAJAYA: The Government Procurement Bill, scheduled to be tabled in Parliament this year, is expected to strengthen punitive legal action against parties found guilty of offences related to government procurement.

The bill also aims to establish a specific legal framework to regulate the government procurement process, in addition to detailing the powers of stakeholders and enhancing check-and-balance mechanisms to ensure good governance in line with international best practices.

The proposal and draft structure of the bill were presented by the Government Procurement Division of the Ministry of Finance, led by its secretary Datuk Norison Ramli, during an engagement session with Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki at the MACC headquarters here today.

Norison said the MOF welcomes views and suggestions from the MACC, particularly on enforcement and the application of existing laws under the commission’s jurisdiction.

Azam expressed his support for the key points of the proposed bill, which he said align with the ongoing National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS).

“NACS is the best platform for the MACC to address weaknesses in the government procurement system, and we fully support this initiative,” he said.