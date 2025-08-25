TNB Sinaran Merdeka Incentive 2025 offers 57% discount for festive lighting

KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad continues its National Day tradition with the Sinaran Merdeka Incentive 2025, enabling commercial customers to reduce decorative lighting costs during celebrations.

The initiative introduced in 2000 maintains strong support with 1,027 applications recorded by August 15 this year compared to 1,863 total applications last year.

TNB confirms consistent participation from commercial customers who see the program as both a cost-saving measure and a contribution to the Merdeka spirit through creative lighting displays.

“We truly appreciate this initiative,” said Lalaport Mall Integrated Facility Manager Mohd Fizan Mat Nor in a TNB statement.

He added that encouraging decorative lighting on buildings creates a lively and patriotic atmosphere throughout the Merdeka season.

Sungei Wang Plaza Deputy General Manager Abdul Hadi Ali echoed this sentiment regarding the program’s value.

“As a shopping mall in the heart of Kuala Lumpur, we are proud to be part of the Sinaran Merdeka Programme,” he stated.

Abdul Hadi noted that participation reflects both national pride and corporate social responsibility fulfillment.

TNB enhanced the 2025 incentive following July’s Electricity Tariff Restructuring with specific rates for commercial customers.

The program targets Non-Domestic Low Voltage and Medium Voltage customers managing skyscrapers, office towers, commercial complexes, shopping malls, hotels and petrol stations.

Eligibility requires General Tariff or Time-of-Use customers who applied for electricity supply before August 1, 2024, with at least one actual bill issued in May, June or July 2025.

The incentive runs from August 1 to September 30 at 28.91 sen/kWh for Low Voltage and 13.37 sen/kWh for Medium Voltage customers.

These rates represent substantial reductions of 57% and 45% respectively from normal electricity tariffs.

Rebates calculate based on additional consumption compared to May-July 2025 average usage and appear as one-off entries in October bills.

Applications remain open until September 15 through the myTNB portal or any Kedai Tenaga outlet.

Additional information is available through TNB CareLine at 1-300-88-5454 or via email at tnbcareline@tnb.com.my. – Bernama