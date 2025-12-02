PETALING JAYA: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (CUEPACS) has opposed the government’s decision to terminate 30,000 contract staff who lack Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) certificates.

“Work experience must be recognised. The government should consider their six years in contract service for absorption into grade 1 of the Public Service Remuneration Scheme (SSPA), just as it applies to permanent positions,“ its president Datuk Dr Adnan Mat said in a statement.

The union is requesting immediate discussions with the government to protect contract staff welfare.

It proposes retaining contract positions under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM) and continuing contracts for those with less than six years of experience to prevent job losses.

According to Adnan, contract staff between grades 11 to 18 are being dismissed solely for lacking SPM qualifications.

Their experience is not counting towards SSPA grade 1 positions, unlike in permanent roles.

Changes from ‘contract for service’ to ‘contract of service’ status have created uncertainty about benefits and job security.

The impact on older employees is particularly severe, with some having worked under contract for over 15 years now facing unemployment.

“Many have been in service for years and fully depend on these jobs, making their sudden unemployment deeply distressing.

“They have dedicated themselves to public service and should not be treated as disposable workers,“ he added, calling for a more considered approach to long-serving contract employees.

CUEPACS urges the government to recognise work experience and maintain contract positions under the SSM for staff without SPM certificates who have served less than six years.