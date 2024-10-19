Govt to announce special JS-SEZ incentives by year-end - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will announce special incentives for the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) by the end of this year, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the special incentives provided can attract quality investments and offer high-value jobs in an effort to accelerate the growth of the zone and at the same time to become a sustainable special economic zone.

He said when presenting Budget 2025 in Dewan Rakyat yesterday that the Invest Malaysia Facilitation Centre – Johor (IMFC-J) was being established to facilitate investment in JS-SEZ.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said the centre aims to reduce bureaucracy at various levels to speed up approvals.