Govt to boost highway Internet coverage with new connectivity drive

GEORGE TOWN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will collaborate with the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) to identify nearly 50 kilometres of road nationwide that currently have no telecommunications coverage.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative is part of the government’s commitment to the principle of “where there’s a road, there’s Internet”, aimed at improving connectivity along highways across the country.

“There are several key locations currently under discussion, and my hope is that these can be included in Phase Two of the National Digital Network Plan (JENDELA), as many of these areas will likely require new tower construction.

“So, insya-Allah, we will assist,” he told reporters after visiting the YES Tanjung Asam 4G MOCN Tower during the “Where There’s a Road, There’s Internet” programme in Tanjung Asam, Bayan Lepas here today.

Fahmi also announced that the Communications Ministry is aiming to implement a proof of concept (POC) for direct-to-cell technology via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites in several locations during the third or fourth quarter of this year.

He said the initiative is currently delayed due to technical issues, but discussions are ongoing with LEO satellite operators to address connectivity challenges in remote areas, including maritime zones.

“With this technology, satellites can act as cell towers from space. For instance, someone on the coastline would be able to contact authorities immediately in emergencies, such as drowning incidents,” he explained.

“In places like islands where building 60-metre towers may not be feasible, direct-to-cell satellite technology can be a viable solution,” he added.