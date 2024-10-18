Govt to continue promoting 5G usage as Malaysia prepares for ASEAN chairmanship - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to promote the use of 5G, especially to encourage its applications in various industries as Malaysia prepares for its ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced during the tabling of Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today that the government plans to introduce a second 5G network.

“This initiative aims to boost the competitiveness of the information and communications technology (ICT) sector,” he said.

Anwar also said that Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) has been acquired by a private entity after 5G coverage exceeded 80 per cent of populated areas in Malaysia.

In addition, the Prime Minister said that the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has also agreed to improve internet access at public universities, schools, military camps, and MARA institutions with a fund of RM120 million.