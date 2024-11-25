Govt to continue working, formulating more initiatives for the people - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government has implemented various changes and reforms to protect the welfare of the people and elevate the country to the highest level throughout its two years of governing the country.

Following that, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the government would continue to work and formulate more initiatives and policies that favour the people.

“Alhamdulillah, yesterday marked two years of the MADANI government governing the country.

“However, we still have a long way to go to truly realise the MADANI vision. Therefore, this government will continue to work and formulate more initiatives and policies that favour the people as much as possible, God willing,” he said in a post on Facebook.

In the post, Anwar also uploaded an infographic of several initiatives that have been implemented throughout the second year of the MADANI government’s administration in an effort to elevate the dignity of the people and the country.

Among the initiatives are the Rahmah Cash Contribution (STR) which benefits 9 million B40 recipients, the Rahmah Basic Contribution (SARA) to 8.4 million recipients to purchase basic necessities at 600 retail stores and supermarkets, and the People’s Income Initiative (IPR) to 4,615 participants from the B40, poor and hardcore poor groups who have successfully increased their income.