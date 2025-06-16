Govt to modernise fisheries sector for B40 fishermen - Mohamad Sabu

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will implement various new initiatives to elevate the dignity of the country’s fisheries sector to a more modern and competitive level, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said that among the initiatives involved were the upgrading of technology and facilities, strengthening the entrepreneurial ecosystem and comprehensive support for industry players.

“This is important so that the fisheries sector is not only able to generate sustainable income, but also guarantees a more dignified, more sustainable and more prosperous future, especially for fishermen among the B40,“ Mohamad said via his Facebook page.

Mohamad said the initiative was among the matters decided in the meeting of the Highest Level Committee on Fishermen’s Development and Empowerment (JPT-PPN) No. 1/2025, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at Wisma Tani, Putrajaya, which he attended today.

Therefore, he urged more young people to take up the challenge in this field by participating in the Sultan Nazrin Muizzuddin Shah Fisheries College in Lumut, Perak, which offers technical training as well as a complete entrepreneurship package, including grant assistance.