KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to consider proactive measures to help the country’s media industry, which is currently in a critical stage in facing major challenges.

Utusan Borneo Sabah editor-in-chief Datuk Lichong Angkui said competition from social media and global digital platforms, declining advertising revenue and changing reading patterns of the people have caused media companies’ income to shrink, while operating costs continue to rise.

“Proactive measures such as financial incentives, digital transformation grants and strategic collaborations could enable local media to remain relevant and competitive,“ he said in his speech as a media representative at the National Journalists’ Day (HAWANA) 2025 celebration here today.

Themed ‘Journalism in the New Era: Embracing AI, Safeguarding Ethics, the prestigious event will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Dr Zaliha Mustafa and Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching.

Also present were Ministry of Communications secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Wong Chun Wai, Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, Bernama editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj, cum director of HAWANA 2025 Project, as well as top management of national media companies.

Meanwhile, Lichong expressed his appreciation to the government and the Prime Minister for realising the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC) after struggling for the council for decades.

“”It is our hope that MMC will not only become a government monitoring body but more importantly a strong-rooted, independent and inclusive protector in preserving the integrity and freedom of the media in this country,“ he said.

He also thanked the government, especially the Ministry of Communications, for the initiative to establish the Tabung Kasih@HAWANA, which has so far helped hundreds of media practitioners, including those who have retired and those who are still working but are facing difficulties in life.

“This initiative proves the government’s concern by taking into account the fact that, behind the sharpness of the journalist’s pen, there is actually still room for compassion and empathy,“ he said.

Regarding the theme of HAWANA 2025, Lichong said it reflects the current reality of the world of journalism which is increasingly changing due to advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology which also raises questions of ethics, authenticity of information and social responsibility of journalists in assessing, filtering and presenting news.

The HAWANA 2025 celebration is organised by the Ministry of Communications with Bernama as the implementing agency, with the aim of recognising the role and contribution of media practitioners in national development.

May 29 has been gazetted as National Journalists’ Day in conjunction with the publication of the first edition of the Utusan Melayu newspaper on May 29, 1939, to celebrate the contributions of industry players.