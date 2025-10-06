Govt urged to uphold rights of M’sians in tabling of national financial plan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia has urged the government to ensure that Budget 2026, set to be tabled this Friday, goes beyond fiscal arithmetic to uphold the rights and dignity of all Malaysians.

Describing the national budget as both a “moral and legal obligation”, the commission said it must serve as a tool to protect the vulnerable while advancing social justice and equity.

It outlined priorities it believes should be reflected in Budget 2026.

Among its top concerns is safeguarding low-income households amid the ongoing subsidy rationalisation.

“With subsidy rationalisation under way, targeted assistance must ensure that low-income households are not left vulnerable to rising living costs. Safeguards are needed so

that fiscal reforms do not burden the poorest communities.”

The commission added that without proper protections, reforms could deepen hardship for families struggling to make ends meet.

It also urged the government to expand social protection to workers in the informal sector and those in the so-called “missing middle”, who remain excluded from health insurance, retirement savings and income support schemes.

It called for guaranteed,

ring-fenced allocations for health and education that must never be subjected to budget cuts, ensuring equitable access to quality healthcare and education, particularly for marginalised groups.

“Health and education are fundamental rights that require guaranteed and sustained financing.”

On climate action, the commission said Budget 2026 should fund adaptation and community resilience programmes to help rural and coastal populations cope with environmental and disaster risks.

“Fiscal responsibility must be anchored in rights,” it said, urging the government to uphold equity, transparency and accountability.

It emphasised the need to strengthen oversight institutions, including Parliament and independent bodies, to ensure

that allocations are implemented effectively and free from misuse.

It also reminded Putrajaya of its statutory duty to provide the commission itself with adequate funding under Section 11(1) of the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia Act 1999.

“The government has a legal obligation to provide (the comission) with adequate funding to effectively and efficiently carry out its mandate.”

It added that Budget 2026 must reinforce the independence and capacity of the commission by guaranteeing sufficient resources for its human rights work, as mandated by the Paris Principles.