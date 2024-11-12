Govt views seriously misuse of fishing vessel licences

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM) is taking the issue of foreign fishermen impersonating locals, linked to the leasing of licences by local operators, very seriously, said Deputy Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup.

He said that the Department of Fisheries (DOF) only issues licences to citizens or local companies, and if there is any misuse of these licences, strict action will be taken under Section 13 of the Fisheries Act 1985, including the suspension or cancellation of fishing vessel licences.

“To date, 772 licences for Zone C2 (deep-sea) vessels have been cancelled. Although this effort is challenging, the government remains committed to ensuring that licences are not misused and the integrity of the fisheries sector is upheld,“ he said.

He said this when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2025 for the ministry in the Dewan Negara today.

Arthur said several steps had been taken to prevent the misuse of licences, including installing mobile transceiver units on vessels in Zones C and C2, setting minimum fish landing requirements for licence renewals, and conducting vessel regularisation programmes involving special inspections to ensure licensed vessels comply with the law.

To reduce the negative impact of trawl nets on marine ecosystems, Arthur said that the government has established conservation zones on the West Coast of Peninsular Malaysia and has acted to move trawl fishing areas further offshore.

Meanwhile, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the estimated cost to repair road surfaces, bridges, slopes, and road facilities damaged by recent floods has reached RM204.1 million to date.

He said the amount includes RM109.235 million for repairing 78 road surfaces; RM15.195 million for bridge maintenance; and RM79.706 million for repairing lights, drains, and slopes.

The floods, caused by the Northeast Monsoon transition, have affected several states, with Kelantan and Terengganu being the worst-hit.