KUALA LUMPUR: Local experts in cybersecurity are urged to collaborate with the government so that the cybersecurity ecosystem in this country can be improved more comprehensively.

This was emphasised by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim when chairing the National Cyber Security Meeting Number 1/2025 today.

The Prime Minister’s senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah said the government has high confidence in local expertise to face cybersecurity challenges.

“The capabilities of agencies related to the collaboration of various educational institutions and local industries can ensure that Malaysia is always ready and able to face current and future cyber threats,“ he said.

Tunku Nashrul said this at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) daily briefing which was broadcast live on Anwar Ibrahim’s Facebook and PMO Malaysia’s Facebook today.

According to Tunku Nashrul, in the meeting the Prime Minister once again emphasised the importance of cybersecurity which is a national priority.

He said the government, the private sector and the people have a role to play in ensuring Malaysia is resilient in facing cyber security challenges.

In addition, the meeting, he said, also took note of and discussed three presentations involving the current situation of the country’s cyber security which generally shows a downward trend in cyber security incidents from 2023 to 2024.

“Also presented was the status of the implementation of the Cyber Security Act 2024 [Act 854] which has been further strengthened through the additional appointment of the head of the National Critical Information Infrastructure (NCII) sector and cyber security experts,“ he said.

Other presentations, he said, were the organisation of the Cyber Games and an ASEAN-level conference on cyber crime by the National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA), Council of Europe and Interpol this May.